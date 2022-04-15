ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Market: Palm Beach home priced at $19.2M has ‘amazing’ loggia, seller says

By Christine Davis
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

When Cathy and Vincent Young would visit Vincent’s parents in Palm Beach, they would dream about making Palm Beach their home.

“We knew we wanted to settle here eventually, and we finally did in 2013,” Vincent says.

At that point, they were living in Bedford, New York, and had a summer home on the beach in Long Island.

“We sold our Bedford home a few years ago, and now we go back and forth between here and The Hamptons,” Cathy explains.

Once the decision was made to settle in Palm Beach permanently, the couple spent a year searching for a home — but “nothing was right,” Vincent says. “Then we heard from our (real estate) agent, who had gone to see an open house.

“We saw a handful of the house’s pictures online — we hadn’t seen it in person — and we put in a contract.”

And that’s how they came to purchase their one-story, Bermuda-style home at 225 Sandpiper Drive on the North End.

“The grounds were expansive and comfortable, which was what we had been looking for. We wanted space. It’s on an oversized lot with area around the pool and an expansive covered loggia that’s just amazing,” Vincent says.

Cathy agrees: “That was definitely the bonus, and it came with a wonderful home.”

With their children grown, the Youngs have decided to downsize. As such, they listed their five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath house — with 5,875 square feet of living space, inside and out — through Brown Harris Stevens agent Anne Carmichael, who priced it at $19.2 million. The property landed under contract this week, according to Carmichael.

The house’s lot measures four-tenths of an acre on the north side of Sandpiper Drive, four streets north of the Palm Beach Country Club. The house is the fifth one west of the beach near the corner of North Ocean Boulevard.

“We have loved the ease of going for beach walks,” Vincent says. “We have private beach access,” which is maintained through the neighborhood homeowners association.

Adds Cathy: “It’s a beautiful beach.”

When the Youngs first saw the house, Vincent recalls, “it was in very good condition,” as the previous owners had commissioned Kemble Interiors to carry out a major remodeling project to the 1973 home.

“We primarily focused on enhancing the loggia area — adding a fireplace and outdoor grill — and we expanded some of the patio area,” Vincent explains.

The couple also added a full-house generator.

Inside, their enhancements included the installation of gas in the fireplaces in the living room and family room. Both are embellished with stone details from Haifa Limestone.

With a raised ceiling painted to resemble bamboo, the foyer occupies a central spot in the home’s layout. In the southeast wing are the living room, dining room and kitchen, all of which open to the covered loggia overlooking the pool, whirlpool spa and patio.

The kitchen is finished with granite counters, tile backsplashes and professional-grade appliances.

Floors throughout the house are covered in marble, and decorative details include painted moldings in some of the rooms.

West of the foyer is the two-car garage, and to the north, a hallway leads to the family room and den. The family room has doors leading onto the covered loggia, while the den opens to an open patio.

The family room features a pecky-cypress-paneled bar and a beamed ceiling. The den has built-in cabinetry.

Farther north is a wing that comprises the poolside main bedroom, three guest-bedroom suites and a VIP bedroom suite with private access to the west patio.

The bathrooms throughout are finished in marble and granite, and the home has plenty of storage space, Cathy says.

A service alley runs behind the house, which provides the property additional privacy. The alley also will be the site where underground utility cables will be run as part of an ongoing town project, so Sandpiper Drive will remain undisturbed.

The Youngs have spent lots of time enjoying their loggia, which has a warm and welcoming look, thanks to its paneled walls, wood-covered ceiling and terracotta-tile floor.

“We’ve loved the privacy of our back yard and pool area, with our family and while entertaining on the loggia. We’ve hosted 100 people on the loggia; it’s a real focal point,” Vincent says.

To see more photos of the house at 225 Sandpiper Drive, see the photo gallery at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: On the Market: Palm Beach home priced at $19.2M has ‘amazing’ loggia, seller says

