Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Agiye Hall, one of the nation’s most gifted young wide receivers, just entered the Transfer Portal after playing his freshman season for Alabama and being suspended last week. Should UCF pursue the Tampa area prospect?

ORLANDO - Some personnel decisions are quite difficult. Finding out the situation at the former school can take much persistence and patience at the same time.

Take wide receiver Agiye Hall , all 6’3”, 185-pounds of him with elite open-field speed as Example A. He’s athletically gifted in a way that few are. After playing his freshman season at Alabama, the Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale talent was suspended by Head Coach Nick Saban for a violation of team rules. There’s no definitive description of what Hall did or did not do, but he’s not Alabama’s player any longer so the full story may never reach the public eye.

He’s entered the Transfer Portal.

Considering Hall was considered by many to be a five-star recruit, there could also be many that bypass whatever did happen and just go for the talent. Time will tell. Hall is expected to visit Texas this weekend, according to The Spun:

Now, should the Knights make a move for Hall? Well, depending on what UCF finds out about his situation at Alabama, yes, that’s plausible. The devil is in the details.

Keep in mind, Inside The Knights is not saying that UCF is going to recruit Hall. This is just a situation where it could potentially happen (and maybe it already began to happen?).

There’s going to be much public opinion about Hall no matter where he lands and whether that school should have taken him. You know, those folks behind keyboards and monitors that do not have any real knowledge of the situation but love to trash people they do not know. It is what it is.

That being said, UCF still does need to go through and evaluate Hall, if it is so inclined, and make sure it’s a good fit between Hall and the Knights. Talent alone does not mean Hall should be jogging onto the Bounce House turf this fall, or any other stadium field for that matter. He must be recruited once again and the process will play out in due time.

Maybe Hall is a fit for UCF, perhaps not. Let’s allow it to play out before passing judgment and see what transpires from there.

