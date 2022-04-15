Carleton Varney serves up a few ideas for a fresh Easter table

The head of Dorothy Draper & Co. is inspired by spring pastels, seasonal florals and Easter candy as he plans the setting for a holiday brunch and dinner.

Carleton Varney

Special to the Daily News

It is Easter and Passover weekend in Palm Beach, and that means the shop windows are filled with spring colors — yellow, pink, lavender, spring green and sky blue.

And some of those colors offer a little more sparkle than others. If you pass by a jewelry shop window on Worth Avenue, you very well might find a golden yellow diamond or a canary diamond winking at you. Or will a pastel blue sapphire, mint-green tourmaline or lilac amethyst catch your eye? You might have a special someone you would like to treat to a ring or broach. That someone might even be you.

There are so many reminders of spring in Palm Beach, from the colorful frocks in the clothing boutiques to the beautiful selections in the flower shops, which are filled with tulips and other seasonal blooms.

And don’t forget the church altars, where Easter lilies, with their strong fragrance, always find a place of honor at holiday services. I recall visiting the lily fields in Hamilton, Bermuda, when a decorating assignment took me to the island. The flowers are a major — and beautiful — export for Bermuda, and this is their time to shine.

For many who celebrate Easter, the holiday means dress-up time. I’m sure we’ll see lots of pink and white and yellow ensembles come Sunday — with hats, of course, to match.

Those colors also can extend to the Easter dining table, where many families and friends will gather this weekend for brunches and luncheons. Here are few ideas if you’re hosting.

Let’s start with the table. I would choose a tablecloth in a lovely spring color with a basket-weave pattern. Place a pink napkin at place-setting No. 1, a pale-green napkin at place-setting No. 2, a chick-yellow napkin at the next place setting and then a robin’s-egg blue napkin at the next. Alternate the colors for as many guests as you’ve invited.

To tie things together, place pink water glasses at all the settings.

The centerpiece could be an arrangement of fresh hyacinths and tulips placed into a white milk jug. I hope you’ll find one with the image of a rabbit emblazoned on it.

Decorate the table by scattering chocolate eggs wrapped in foil, then add some colorful jelly beans nested in mounds of green Easter grass. Holiday classics are classics for a reason.

If I were to suggest a brunch menu, I would start with raspberry smoothies, followed by multi-colored hardboiled eggs and hot buttered French toasted topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of maple syrup.

If you’ll also be hosting an Easter family dinner later in the day, I hope you’ll adapt the table décor a bit. Pink candles in silver candlesticks might be a nice addition at dinner when you serve the country ham, sweet potato mash and fresh asparagus.

To end the meal, I would serve a handsome white coconut cake with strawberry ice cream. And I’m sure a few at the table will unwrap at least one or two of those chocolate Easter eggs as a final sweet.

I send hearty Easter greetings to those who will observe the holiday. And for those of you celebrating Passover, I offer a joyful: “Chag Pesach sameach.”

