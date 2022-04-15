ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

How hot is the real estate market near Honesdale? Home prices rise over $224K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
The median sales price for a single-family home in Wayne County during January was $224,500. That's an increase of 6.9% compared with January 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 23 consecutive months. January prices are down from $230,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 19.4% from a year earlier. A total of 108 houses were sold countywide during the month of January. During the same period a year earlier, 134 single-family homes were sold.

Pike County's median sales price for a single-family home was $249,900, up 13.6% from a year earlier. Some 103 houses were sold in January, down 27.5% from a year earlier.

Lackawanna County's median sales price for a single-family home was $160,000, up 6.7% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for three consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 152 houses were sold in January, up 6.3% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Seller's marketHere's how much house you can buy for $250K in northeast Pennsylvania

How hot is the real estate market in the northern Poconos?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Wayne County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $450,000, up 34.3% from a year before.

In January, one property sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one single-family home.

In Pike County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $405,000, down 8.5% from a year before.

In Lackawanna County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $325,000, down 3.7% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

