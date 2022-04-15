Out of Our Past: A remarkable Richmond woman known for Civil War service, gift of prophecy

The Wayne County Soldier’s Registry for the Civil War lists over 3,500 men. In that book is one woman who “earned an honored place among the Wayne County soldiers that fought.”

Her name was Rebecca Carr.

The directory states, “besides furnishing two sons and a husband for the army, she volunteered her own services as nurse to the 36th Indiana Regiment and received a pension of her own.”

Rebecca Carr was born Rebecca Vail Ritman in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

At the age of 18, Rebecca, a Quaker, married Job Carr on Jan. 2, 1840. Later she left the Society of Friends to become an advocate of Spiritualism, which was quite popular at the time.

Rebecca, according to the registry, a “strong woman, who supported the cause of women’s rights, also had the gift of clairvoyance and began to make an income providing her services to anyone who asked.”

She and Job eventually grew apart as a married couple, “but agreed to disagree, remaining together to bring their children up.”

Job, “a dark man of medium height, politically a Whig who did not drink, swear, smoke or chew tobacco… spent many hours with his Bible… He was a constant reader of the Scripture and fairly knew it all, but he never argued it. He took it straight… In young manhood he had removed himself to (Richmond) Indiana, having married Rebecca… a forceful woman of unusual intellectual strength and much determination. Job did not argue with her. When confronted with a controversy he would quietly say, ‘Thee can have it thy own way.’ If someone was at variance to his wife’s way of thinking and engaged in argument, Job predicted ‘they would sorely lose.’”

Rebecca had a gift for healing and for prophecy. She was a diviner or seer, who practiced her gift in Richmond.

When the Civil War began, Job enlisted at the age of 47 in the 36th Indiana Regiment. Their two sons enlisted in other regiments. Rebecca, a wife in name only, followed the 36th Indiana as a nurse. When Job was severely wounded at the battle of Corinth two years later, Rebecca brought him home to Richmond.

After she nursed him to health, he left her to go west, so she divorced him and claimed she was a widow.

The sons eventually returned separately from war, also in need of their mother’s healing powers. Once well, they moved to Tacoma, where Job had become a founding father.

Rebecca stayed in Richmond and ran a boarding house at the corner of North Seventh and B Street. She made a living as a seeress, or spiritualist. Somewhere during this time she married a man named Staley, who later died, so her last name became Staley.

According to one source, “Rebecca was a clairvoyant of considerable reputation. Clients came from a distance to consult her and she was rewarded with handsome fees.”

Rebecca did well in Richmond, but eventually became lonely for her children. Sometime in the early 1880s she traveled west to be near them.

To early residents of Tacoma, Rebecca was known as Grandma Staley.

As a diviner, or spiritual consultant, she built a prosperous business.

The Aug. 12, 1956, Tacoma Sunday Ledger-News Tribune newspaper recounted her exploits, quoting elderly resident Frank W. Sullivan, who, as a teenager, remembered meeting her, “We kids called Rebecca ‘the Witch’ because she always wore a black sunbonnet and usually dressed in black clothes… Old Tacoma was a rough place in those days. There were many fine people here, but the harbor was full of ships, and the town was full of sailors and saloons and ladies of indeterminate virtue…. People came as far as Portland to see Grandma Staley, and some businessmen in New Tacoma never made an important decision without consulting her…. It wasn’t until I consulted her myself that I came to respect her abilities…. I had told her I’d come to have my fortune told. She said she never told fortunes and explained, ‘I see for people. If you want me to see for you, give me something you’ve had about your person.’ …So I gave her a handkerchief, which she began to press softly between her fingers. She said, ‘I see a dark man standing there beside a locomotive. Now I see him riding the cab. Are you a railroad man?’ I said no. She continued talking about the heavy-set man. ‘Now I see him standing beside the locomotive again and a girl is coming to meet him. She is dark, attractive and of medium height. Do you know her?’ I said I didn’t. None of it made sense. Mrs. Staley went on talking about the man, the locomotive and the girl. Finally I interrupted and told her none of it applied to me. She said, ‘But I can see it very clearly.’ I then remembered I had borrowed the handkerchief from Della Moore at the boarding house, and that it belonged to her brother Oakley, who was an engineer on the North Pacific Railroad. I was astounded.” Sullivan then gave Rebecca his pocketknife, and she prophesied things that would happen to him. Years later he claimed, “The things Mrs. Staley told me have come true… Some of the things she told me, I have never told anyone and never will. And I know of no way to explain this, especially about my brother-in-law Oakley Moore (Sullivan had married Oakley’s sister, Della, which Rebecca had predicted) except by her powers of clairvoyance.”

Rebecca Vail Pitman Carr Staley lived out her life in Tacoma, which is commemorated each year in a “live” reenactment there.

Ex-husband Job at the age of 70, advertised for a mail order bride through a correspondence bureau, and married a New York woman on Sept. 25, 1884.

He died on Aug. 10, 1887, three years later.

Rebecca passed on Dec. 12, 1908 at the age of 77, having lived on North Carr Street, named for her family.

The Job Carr Cabin and Historical Museum venerates their lives.

Rebecca Carr is the only woman in Wayne County who earned a Civil War pension on her own, and the only woman listed in the soldier’s directory with over 3,500 local men who fought.

