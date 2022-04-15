ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

'A ball of energy.' Pittsburgh Zoo CEO on the health of Tsuni, Somerset County's newest elephant

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
 3 days ago
The youngest member of the International Conservation Center, aka ICC, is growing stronger each day after a rocky start.

According to the new director of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the elephant calf Tsuni turns 9 months old on Monday. She was born July 18, 2021 to first-time mom Sukuri.

Tsuni's father, Jackson, is the ICC’s resident bull elephant.

Jeremy Goodman, who began his tenure Oct. 1 as the zoo’s president and CEO, was the guest speaker at the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce’s “News at Noon” luncheon Wednesday at the Somerset Country Club. The ICC and the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium are operated by the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh.

What does the name Tsuni mean?

Goodman said the name "Tsuni" is short for Tsunami.

“That’s how she came into this world and that’s her behavior — she is just a ball of energy. She had a very rough start in this world. Her mom is a very tall elephant, and she was a very short calf," Goodman said.

“Nursing was quite the challenge at the beginning (so) she was bottle-fed significantly … most baby elephants that are bottle-fed do not survive or thrive. Fortunately, the team out there, working with mom and with the baby … they made it work and she is really thriving right now.”

Tsuni weighed 218 pounds at birth, but now she weighs 428 pounds and is gaining at least one pound each day, Goodman said.

“With elephant calves, it’s always a little bit touch and go,” he said. “The first five or six years of their lives are somewhat perilous, honestly. But for now, she is doing really well, as good as she could be and just really thriving. I think she’s looking forward to her first spring in Somerset County and getting out on those lush fields.”

Tsuni and her parents are among the five African elephants currently living at the ICC in Fairhope, where 1,000 acres of land provide an ideal location to care for, learn from and preserve these threatened creatures.

“At the Pittsburgh Zoo, we’re very good at breeding elephants, and it’s something that the world needs,” Goodman said. “If you don’t know, at least 99 elephants a day are killed — poached — for their ivory. They are disappearing from this world.

“I can’t imagine a world without elephants, where the next generation doesn’t have that privilege to really experience these phenomenal, magnificent creatures. It’s our responsibility to make sure that never happens, and we want to partner with all of you. This is a partnership and that’s how we look at it, so we love for various community entities to get involved.”

New Pittsburgh Zoo president

Goodman has lived and worked in communities across the northeast and Midwest areas of the country, helping zoos in Indiana, New Jersey and Rhode Island to grow and thrive.

His goal at any facility, he said, is to learn what the community wants the facility to become and work toward that end.

“One of my big passions is to work with the community to build things and to understand what we need to do here,” he said. “People ask me, ‘What’s your vision, what do you want to bring to the International Conservation Center? What do you want to bring to the zoo?’

“The answer is, there is no magical formula for what a great zoo or conservation center is. It’s really about finding the right fit and what the community is actually looking for. Yes, there’s some constants in customer service, cleaning the grounds and things along those lines, but I really want to know and talk to all of you, to understand what are the needs here. What would you like to see?”

New ICC director being hired

In addition to working on an overall strategic plan for the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Goodman said the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh is in the final stages of hiring a new director for the ICC.

“We have a great animal team, we’ve got a great farm team and what we’re looking at right now is to have somebody oversee the entire facility,” he said.

“Hopefully in an upcoming meeting, I’d love to introduce that person, because that person will be living in this community. Their job is to really understand the needs, whether it’s an educational need, a promotional need (for tourism). Whatever it is, we want to be a really good neighbor and make sure that we’re doing our part to help this county thrive.”

Are other animals coming to the ICC?

Goodman said the ICC, as the top conservation, research and education center for African elephants in North America, also has the potential to expand its reach and help other animal species whose lives are in danger.

“We always hear the word 'potential,'” he said. “There’s so much potential out there, we’ve got 1,000 acres. We farm all the hay for the zoo, for all the animals out there, as well as the elephants, here at the ICC.

“Right now, we’ve got five animals out there and we’re looking to grow it and turn it into something even more special. We’re looking at bringing in, potentially, a lot of species that will have reintroduction programs. We know our elephants are not going back to Africa anytime soon, and they’re really here to help the North American population thrive. But there are a lot of animals that are in real need, both in this country and around the world. We’re looking at bringing whooping cranes, red wolves, things along those lines, which might not be as glamorous as elephants but are certainly animals that really need our help. We’re dedicated to doing that.”

While saving threatened animal species is an important part of their mission, Goodman said, helping people to learn and appreciate these creatures is vital as well.

“We also want to make sure we’re an educational facility, in addition to conservation,” he said. “Education is one of our core pillars that we have at the zoo. If we’re not doing education, then we’re really missing the mark.

“We want to make sure that every kid in the county has that once-in-a-lifetime experience of coming face to face with one of these amazing giant creatures, because that’s a life-changing moment, quite honestly. When you see an elephant face to face, it’s really life-altering, and at a facility like we have, where you’re seeing them in a 50-acre field, it makes it even more special.”

Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom also told the luncheon guests that an announcement is to be made soon regarding a public event to be held at the ICC sometime this year.

The Daily American

The Daily American

