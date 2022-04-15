ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Statewide paid family leave set to become law in Delaware, as General Assembly passes bill

By Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The General Assembly on Thursday passed legislation to provide up to 12 weeks of statewide paid family and medical leave, one of the more significant and progressive bills Delaware legislators have passed in recent years.

The House passed the bill with a vote of 29-11 and now heads to the governor’s desk. Gov. John Carney is expected to sign the bill into law, as he expressed support for paid family leave at the start of the session.

While no Senate Republicans voted for the legislation, Reps. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek South, and Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley, supported the legislation.

Several Republicans, including some who voted no, praised Democratic lawmakers for reaching out across the aisle, despite already having the votes necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tt4XX_0fA7kcks00

When the bill passed on Thursday, the House chamber erupted into applause.

Delaware will join 10 states and the District of Columbia in offering similar statewide family and medical leave policies. Maryland, earlier this month, passed a similar bill, with the Legislature overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto.

It's official: Delaware residents will see $300 as part of historic tax rebate program

How will the paid family leave plan work?

The Delaware plan works like this: A statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program will be created and will be eligible for both state and private employees. It’s intended to be used for certain life events like serious illness, a new child or adjusting to military deployment.

The program will be funded by less than 1% of a worker’s weekly salary, split evenly by the employee and the employer. The contributions begin in 2025, with the benefits being first available in 2026. Those who are a part of the program would receive up to 80% of their average weekly wages.

BACKGROUND: Revised paid leave bill has the support of business and Gov. Carney. What's in it for you?

Sen. Sarah McBride, a Wilmington Democrat, sponsored the legislation. She reintroduced the bill earlier this year after making revisions that were key to getting the support of the governor and some business owners.

One of the more significant changes included restricting certain relationships that would qualify for leave, specifically for parents, children and spouses. The maximum coverage for family caregiving is six weeks, while parental leave is 12 weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcxxV_0fA7kcks00

Employees also need to work for their employer for a year before qualifying for the benefit.

And some small businesses have the choice to opt in: Businesses with less than 10 employees wouldn’t automatically be covered for parental leave, while businesses with less than 25 people wouldn’t automatically be covered for family caregiving and medical leave.

An amendment was also added Thursday by lawmakers to exempt any business that is closed for 30 consecutive days or more every year. A report must also be submitted to the General Assembly by July 1, 2029, about the program.

Contact Meredith Newman at (302) 256-2466 or at mnewman@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MereNewman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Statewide paid family leave set to become law in Delaware, as General Assembly passes bill

Comments / 2

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Could Receive $2,000 Checks From American Rescue Plan Program

STROUDSBURG, PA — At an event held yesterday at the Pocono Family YMCA, Governor Tom Wolf joined Representative Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Lillian Lowery, former Delaware Education Secretary, dies

Dr. Lillian Lowery, a former Delaware Secretary of Education and Superintendent of the Christina School District, has died. Lowery was hired by Christina in 2006 after working at districts in Virginia, Indiana, and North Carolina. She was tasked with turning around Christina's finances after the state was forced to give...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Maryland State
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Sarah Mcbride
Bangor Daily News

Maine’s planned $850 relief payments could come earlier than expected

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine may speed up distributing planned $850 checks that have emerged as a bipartisan initiative in Gov. Janet Mills’ latest budget proposal, even though logistical hurdles lie ahead of attempts to deliver them electronically for the first time. Most Mainers could get checks beginning in...
MAINE STATE
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Paid Leave#Family Leave#Legislature#The General Assembly#House#Senate#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy