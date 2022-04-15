ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Inspiration and prayer for April 15

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLy11_0fA7kVWf00

Inspiration

Do not be afraid of what you are about to suffer. I tell you, the devil will put some of you in prison to test you, and you will suffer persecution for ten days. Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you life as your victor's crown. Revelation 2:10, NIV

Prayer

Lord our God, we come into your presence. Hear our prayers, we entreat you. Let your will be done among us; let your will be done for each one of us individually, and for our time. Let everything go according to your will, even if the way leads through tribulation, fear, and need. For in the end your goal will be reached. In the end you will fulfill your purpose, and your kingdom will come. Your kingdom will come to the honor of your name and for the redemption of all people still suffering on earth. Let your Word bring us blessing. May we go forward joyfully in the patience of Jesus Christ until times change, until a new day dawns and we are allowed to see your glory and your peace. Amen.

— Prayer and inspiration courtesy of Plough.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Community prayer service for Ukraine

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The community is invited to a short ecumenical prayer service for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and peace to be held at noon Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 122 East Court St., Woodstock, VA. Church leaders say their hearts are broken by the scenes...
WOODSTOCK, VA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger." While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
The Daily American

The Daily American

643
Followers
706
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy