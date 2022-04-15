All war deaths are tragic, but this one is especially heart-breaking

The date was April 12, 1945, the waning months of World War II, when the world was shaken by the news of the sudden passing of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died of a massive cerebral hemorrhage at his Warm Springs, Ga., retreat at the age of 63.

While Roosevelt’s death in the war’s final months was met with shock and grief throughout the western world, another shocking death occurred that same day with local ramifications.

Second Lt. Halsey S. Nisula, who had been held captive at the notorious German prison camp at Mauthausen in Austria, for a grueling month and a half, was executed by his captors along with several other captured American flyers.

His death came less than a month prior to the camp being liberated and about a month before the end of the war in Europe.

One other soldier from Gardner, Donald J. Nadeau, was commemorated with a street named in his memory near his former boyhood home in the Little Canada section of the city.

This is the continuation of the series Remembering Local World War II Heroes.

Technician 4th Grade Donald J. Nadeau (1914-1944)

Donald Joseph Nadeau was born in Gardner on Sept. 15, 1914, the son of Philias J. and Marie Virginie (Turgeon) Nadeau. His father was a machine operator at Heywood-Wakefield Co. and the large family lived at 336 Park St.

The Nadeaus had a son, Levi, who died in 1914 at the age of one of chronic bronchitis, the same year Donald was born. Another brother, Albert, died of pneumonia at the age of 29 in 1918.

He had four other brothers, Horace, Oscar, Ernest and Edmund, and four sisters, Mrs. Beatrice Counahan, Mrs. Edith Palmer, Mrs. Alice Michaud and Virginia Nadeau.

Donald attended Holy Rosary School and later Gardner High School, graduating in 1933. After high school, he was employed by Burns and Vaughn restaurant before becoming partner in the Nadeau and Rousseau grocery store along with Donald C. Rousseau, which was located at 270 Park St.

In May of 1942, he married Elmire M. Girouard, who graduated with him from Gardner High School in 1933. The month before the wedding, his mother, Virginie, passed away at the age of 70. Six months later, his father, Philias, died at the age of 78.

Donald and Elmire resided at 53 Monadnock St. and he continued in the grocery business until entering the military service at Fort Devens on Dec. 12, 1942. He was sent to Fort Custer, Mich., for basic training prior to leaving overseas on Aug. 20, 1943.

He served in North Africa and Italy. While taking part in the Rome-Arno Campaign with the 2607th Quartermaster Truck Company, 76th Quartermaster Truck Regiment, Nadeau was killed in a fall from a cliff near Naples, Italy, on April 22, 1944. He was 29 years old.

Nadeau was awarded the EAME Campaign Ribbon with one battle star, Good Conduct Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal.

He was buried in Naples, Italy.

Following his death, the grocery store dropped his name, becoming Rousseau’s Market in 1946. His widow, Elmire, married Leon Cote of Westminster in 1948.

Today, Nadeau Street – which cuts across from Park Street, where the family home one stood, to Stuart Street – was named in Donald’s memory.

2nd Lt. Halsey S. Nisula (1921-1945)

Halsey Sanford Nisula was born in Gardner on Sept. 23, 1921, the son of Oscar Adolph and Alice Edena (Brown) Nisula. His father was a foreman at O.W. Siebert and the family lived at 179 West Broadway, including three other sons, James, Richard and Ralph, and a daughter, Virginia.

Growing up, Halsey attended West Broadway School and then Prospect Street School before moving on to Gardner High School. At the end of his sophomore year, his father, Oscar, died of an illness at the age of 53. While in high school, “Hossey,” as he was nicknamed, was a member of the swimming and track teams prior to his 1939 graduation.

Following the death of his father, the family relocated to 7 Glenwood St.

He entered the military service at Fort Devens on June 4, 1943, and was assigned to a replacement depot at Camp Croft, S.C., before receiving his air training at Michigan State College.

Nisula was accepted for the aviation cadets, awarded his navigator’s wings and commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps at Selman Field, La., on Aug. 10, 1944. While at Selman Field, he reportedly received an award for breaking the pole vault record with a jump of 11 feet, 9 ¾ inches at an air corps meet.

He was deployed to the Italian theater in September 1944 as head navigator on a B-17 Flying Fortress based at Amendola Airfield in Italy.

He was involved in the North Apennines Campaign and campaigns in central Europe as a member of the 414th Bombardment Squadron, 97th Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force. In January of 1945, he was awarded the Air Medal with oak leaf cluster for “meritorious achievement in aerial flight” during a mission over enemy-occupied territory.

Nisula had completed 11 combat missions before his plane was shot down over Linz, Austria, on Feb. 25, 1945. He survived the crash and was taken to the prison camp at Mauthausen. While being held captive, he was forced to withstand torture and starvation at the hands of his captors.

On April 12, 1945, the 23-year-old Nisula and several other American flyers were executed by their captors. His death came just 25 days before the camp was liberated.

Nisula was also awarded the Purple Heart, EAME Campaign Ribbon with two battle stars, American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal and Air Force Citation of Honor.

At the time, his brother, Pfc. Richard Nisula, was stationed in Germany. He had two other brothers, James and Ralph, and a sister, Mrs. Virginia Sabean.

He was buried at Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial in Lorraine, France. A memorial stone in his memory is located at the family plot in Gardner’s Green Bower Cemetery.

Comments and suggestions for Remembering Local World War II Heroes can be sent to Mike Richard at mikerichard0725@gmail.com or in writing to Mike Richard, 92 Boardley Road, Sandwich, MA 02563.