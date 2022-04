These challenging times demand more from leaders at all levels to keep the business running and reaching its goals, but we must also notice and address the ways we ourselves are responding to the moment. While I knew that the past few weeks had been demanding, looking at my work habits cast things in a new light: I’ve been attending more than 55 meetings per week, spending more than seven hours per week in meetings outside of my preferred working hours, and had, on average, less than an hour per day of intentional focus time. And I’d be naïve to think that my way of working wouldn’t influence the work habits of others, too.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 HOURS AGO