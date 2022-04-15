ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra State awarded $600K Choose Ohio First grant for student assistance

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago
FREMONT — For the second year in a row, Terra State Community College has been awarded an Ohio Department of Higher Education Choose Ohio First grant to help students enrolled at the college.

Cory Stine, executive director of the Terra College Foundation, said Wednesday this year's $600,000 grant will be targeted toward scholarships for assisting students in the science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM) fields

Stine said students can receive scholarships of up to $4,000 through the program.

According to the college, the scholarship grant aims to encourage students to pursue education and training in these high-demand career fields.

Over the next five years, this grant will serve approximately 30 students a year at Terra State, and the average scholarship will be based on the need of the individual, Stine said.

Terra State offers a number of Certificates and Associate Degree programs that are eligible for the Choose Ohio First scholarship, such as:

  • Communications
  • Computer Systems
  • Digital Media Technology
  • Electricity
  • Health Care Administration
  • Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
  • Manufacturing Engineering
  • Medical Assisting
  • Music
  • Nursing
  • Physical Therapist Assistant
  • Power Technologies
  • Robotics
  • Welding

"We're very happy Terra State students will be eligible for a little extra financial assistance to get through these programs," Stine said.

Stine said Terra State students can start using funds from the Choose Ohio First grant in the summer 2022 semester.

Students with questions about the Choose Ohio First scholarships can contact Kyleigh Lash, a Terra State admissions adviser, at klash01@terra.edu.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

Related
Times-Republican

Community Foundation, student philanthropy groups award 25 grants

The Community Foundation of Marshall County (CFMC) hosted its annual grant awards ceremony on Tuesday evening on the campus of Marshalltown Community College (MCC). The CFMC, combined with three student philanthropy groups, awarded 18 organizations 25 different grants for various community minded projects. The grants totaled $112,000, and the CFMC board of directors awarded six of them.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Fox News

Ohio university proposed policy states students and staff 'must' call others by their 'chosen first name'

A proposed policy at the University of Toledo in Ohio states that members of the university community "must" call others by their "chosen first name." The policy, titled "Inclusive Gender Practices," was proposed by the university's vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and states that all students, faculty, and staff "must" call others by their "chosen first name" in "all communications."
TOLEDO, OH
The Albany Herald

Darton Health Foundation awards scholarships to Albany State students

ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $47,000 to Albany State University students. “We had numerous outstanding applicants this semester,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “Many of the applicants were returning students seeking additional education in the multiple fields of study. It is very rewarding when you can help a student obtain a degree and then continue their pursuits to additional degrees that will fill the pipeline of nurses and other health care professionals in southwest Georgia.”
ALBANY, GA
