Vernal Biosciences plans to nearly triple its staff making mRNA for cutting-edge medicine

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Vernal Biosciences, the Cochester-based manufacturer of mRNA used in cutting-edge medicines, plans to nearly triple the size of its staff, from 12 to 35, using a grant from the Vermont Training Program.

The Vermont Training Program is administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and is used to develop Vermont's workforce and enhance its skills.

Vernal Biosciences CEO Christian Cobaugh launched his company last April to produce mRNA in high volumes at high purity levels and supply it to pharmaceutical companies and others who are developing new drugs and vaccines based on mRNA, such as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Vernal will use the $99,475 VTP grant to train new hires and existing employees on the techniques and equipment necessary for the production of mRNA and LNP-mRNA, both of which are used to develop not only vaccines, but also cancer therapies, gene therapy and more.

"We are excited to be able to grow our company here, grow the biotechnology industry in Vermont, and to offer high-tech jobs to graduates of local colleges and universities and new hire who move into the state from elsewhere," Cobaugh said in a news release.

Previous coverage:This Colchester startup is making mRNA, the basis for more than just vaccines

Joan Goldstein, economic development commissioner, said in a news release that supporting high-tech companies such as Vernal Biosciences is a priority for her department in order to create new high-paying jobs in the state.

"The world saw how important vaccines are and we are proud that this cutting-edge medical work will continue to happen in Vermont," Goldstein said.

THINKMD:Vermont-born company, helping assess sick children worldwide, enters new phase of growth

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-849-0497 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

