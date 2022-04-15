5 ways Vermonters know spring is finally, officially here

Spring is officially here in Vermont, despite what the fluctuating weather patterns make people believe.

How do we know? We've looked for the classic signs that warmer weather is coming.

Here are five of those signs that Vermont spring has sprung:

1. There's lots of mud.

Mud season has been happening in Vermont for several weeks already, which usually overlaps with spring. It's often considered Vermont's unofficial fifth season. Some people have said this year's mud season is the worst they've seen in a while because of the wide fluctuation of temperatures.

2. Creemee stands are opening.

Creemees are a sure sign of warmer weather on the horizon. Stands began opening back up at the end of March.

3. Snack bars are opening back up, too.

The yellow bus that doubles as a snack bar — Beansie's — returned to Battery Park this month. Other snack bars are also opening across the state as it gets warm enough to eat outside.

4. Spring allergies are acting up.

Feeling sniffly, but don't have COVID? That also may be a sign of spring as allergens like pollen are back in the air.

5. Farmers markets will open in less than a month.

The Burlington Farmer's Market's opening day for the warmer seasons will be May 7. It is usually one of the first markets to open in the spring. Others will follow throughout May and June.

