Hibbing, MN

Newcomers Connection event to be held in Hibbing

By MARIE TOLONEN | MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

HIBBING — The Iron Range Tourism Bureau is teaming up with the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Citizen Center in welcoming new residents to Hibbing.

The event, called Newcomers Connection, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on April 28, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. It’s open to residents (families are welcome) who have moved to Hibbing in the past four years and includes a free rigatoni dinner, complete with salad, bread, beverage and a dessert.

Lynn Erkelenz, Vice President of the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center Board said the event will be an opportunity for people to learn what the city and area has to offer, and it’s also a time for people to meet other people from the community. The event includes city officials, animals from Range Regional Rescue, Mr. Ed’s Farm and his pets, and information about activities and interest groups in HIbbing and the surrounding area.

“There are things to do, we just have to search them out and sometimes make sure people are aware,” Erkelenz said. “I think it’ll be fun.”

Beth Pierce, Executive Director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, said the idea of having an event to welcome new residents came up at a board of directors meeting for the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center.

Pierce said she recently secured a grant from the Blandin Foundation to do welcoming work in local communities, and thought it was a perfect fit, and said she’s hoping the event is the start of things, with similar events being held across the region.

“We’ve been working together on this for months,” Pierce said. “We have people registered, and hope to get more.”

“Personally, I feel strongly about the need to recruit people to our towns to live here, for jobs and to distinguish them from other small towns by being welcoming and friendly and to make people feel like they belong,” Pierce said.

Erkelenz said there are plans for another such event in Hibbing.

“It’s not a once and done, we want to do this on a regular basis — one in the fall and one in the spring and see how it goes,” she said.

Pre-registration is requested for the welcome event and can be done online at helloironrange.com/welcome, or by calling Carol at 218-969-6311 by April 25.

Seating is limited.

Comments / 0

