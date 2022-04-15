First Alert: Tornado watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot Counties

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Greene, central Craighead, northwestern Poinsett, western Clay and southwestern Dunklin Counties through 215 AM CDT At 157 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Frierson State Park, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Paragould, Corning, Bono, Rector, Senath, Brookland, Marmaduke, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Cardwell, Arbyrd, Lafe, Reyno, Cash, Knobel, O`Kean, Success and Peach Orchard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
