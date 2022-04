Cadets from the Oak Ridge High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) divided to conquer the competition in two recent, competitive events. The Orienteering Wildcats headed to Norris Dam State Park n Saturday, March 5, to compete in the Maverick Orienteering competition hosted by the Anderson County High School NJROTC company. The team consisted of: Andrea Range as team commander, Terrance Ladd, Madison Stephens, Gracia Robo, Thomas Barnett, and Blane Brooks. The Wildcats team took home first place in the “Novice” group, according to a news release.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO