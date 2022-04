COLUMBUS, N.M. – Help the Village of Columbus celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. The village has had a long-standing tradition of celebrating this national event since the inaugural Earth Day back in 1970. They are inviting the public and neighboring communities to join in the festivities. "The community has always kept April 22 as a time to reflect on our planet and how we can help the sustainability of it,"...

COLUMBUS, NM ・ 16 MINUTES AGO