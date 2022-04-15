ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

At least 60 employees from The Botanist join Egg Harbor Township labor union

By Ahmad Austin Jr., Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 3 days ago

EGG HARBOR TWP. — United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 152 has its first cannabis workers.

More than 60 employees from The Botanist, a cannabis dispensary operating out of Egg Harbor Township, joined the EHT-based labor union in January. Once certificated, representatives from the union will begin negotiating a contract.

"This new partnership is a win for all involved," Local 152 President Brian String said. "These workers will be able to decide on the terms of their employment and The Botanist will maintain a dedicated and knowledgeable staff. As a union, we look forward to introducing these new members to the power of a union contract."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeyIf_0fA7fe3b00

UFCW began representing employees in the cannabis industry more than a decade ago, and now represents more than 10,000 people. Per state guidelines, any medical cannabis company that intends to convert to a recreational cannabis company must sign a Labor Peace Agreement (LPA). Signing an LPA ensures that the employer will not oppose a union should one organize.

"For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of educating the decision-makers in our state about the extraordinary potential of the cannabis industry," String said, not only for tax revenue but also for the opportunity of these workers to have steady union jobs with good wages and benefits."

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: At least 60 employees from The Botanist join Egg Harbor Township labor union

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

National Labor Relations Board certifies Colectivo union

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A big win for people trying to unionize Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee. The National Labor Relations Board today certified the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as the bargaining representative for Colectivo workers. The news comes after the owners of Colectivo asked the NLRB to review the results...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Business
City
Union, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
MassLive.com

Pennsylvania city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday’s egg hunt promotional materials, citing one complaint from a resident

The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton, Pennsylvania’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Local Union#Eht#Botanist#Lpa
MyChesCo

Chester County Man Sentenced for Stealing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Funds While Incarcerated

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 25-year-old Kenneth L. Huggins, Jr. of Coatesville, PA, was sentenced this week to two years and nine months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gerald J. Pappert for filing a fraudulent application for pandemic unemployment compensation while he was imprisoned on a state drug trafficking sentence, thus making him ineligible to receive those benefits.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Nearly $1 Million in PPP Funds

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 50-year-old Devron Brown, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to six years and six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $939,350 restitution by United States District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney for his involvement in a scheme to unlawfully obtain and misuse loan proceeds offered through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NJ.com

These are the finalists for N.J.’s 2022 cannabis business awards

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey made history this week after the state cannabis regulatory board approved several medicinal marijuana dispensaries to open to adult consumers next week. Weed lovers...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
WHYY

Crozer Health quietly threatening to shut off paramedic services for municipalities — unless they pay up

Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, has been quietly reaching out to municipalities, threatening to shut off emergency medical services unless they pay up. On Tuesday, the health system sent letters to seven municipalities: Glenolden Borough, Prospect Park Borough, Tinicum Township, Norwood Borough, Ridley Park Borough, Aston Township,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy issues ‘clarification’ on NJ COVID vaccine mandate

Healthcare workers and others that work in so-called "congregate settings" will not have to receive a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to keep their jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy issued a new executive order on Wednesday that clarified the definition of “up to date” to include only one booster dose and to clarify that a second booster dose is not required.
EDUCATION
Augusta Free Press

Hershey Chocolate of Virginia employees vote down unionization effort

Employees at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia overwhelmingly, but perhaps predictably, voted down an effort to unionize the Augusta County plant. Seventy-nine percent of the votes cast were against the union, according to a report in the News Leader published on Friday. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
257
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy