At least 60 employees from The Botanist join Egg Harbor Township labor union

EGG HARBOR TWP. — United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 152 has its first cannabis workers.

More than 60 employees from The Botanist, a cannabis dispensary operating out of Egg Harbor Township, joined the EHT-based labor union in January. Once certificated, representatives from the union will begin negotiating a contract.

"This new partnership is a win for all involved," Local 152 President Brian String said. "These workers will be able to decide on the terms of their employment and The Botanist will maintain a dedicated and knowledgeable staff. As a union, we look forward to introducing these new members to the power of a union contract."

UFCW began representing employees in the cannabis industry more than a decade ago, and now represents more than 10,000 people. Per state guidelines, any medical cannabis company that intends to convert to a recreational cannabis company must sign a Labor Peace Agreement (LPA). Signing an LPA ensures that the employer will not oppose a union should one organize.

"For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of educating the decision-makers in our state about the extraordinary potential of the cannabis industry," String said, not only for tax revenue but also for the opportunity of these workers to have steady union jobs with good wages and benefits."

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal.

