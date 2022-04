CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.

