Public Safety

Bill Stenger Sentenced

vpr.org
 3 days ago

One of the architects of the EB-5 investment scandal...

www.vpr.org

The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect's mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elko Daily Free Press

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitution to the owners. Police were called to a Seventh Street neighborhood around 3 a.m. Aug. 29 on a report of someone breaking into vehicles. Residents said the front passenger window on a 1998 Dodge pickup was smashed, and the driver's side window on a 2020 Ford Super Crew was broken. A third vehicle was also struck, according to a witness.
ELKO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Humphrey sentenced to life for murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2019, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. Today, March 21, 2022, Humphrey was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Wilkes earns deferred sentence

A local man accused of aiding a pair of out-of-town drug dealers last summer and allegedly caught with methamphetamine while on pretrial supervision in December has earned a four-year deferred sentence. Tyler Wilkes, 33, initially pleaded not guilty to one count each of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Community Policy