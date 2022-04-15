Bill Stenger Sentenced

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster County man was sentenced for murdering his wife and mother-in-law at their home near Marshfield, Missouri. Kenneth Livingston will serve life in prison without parole for first-degree murder, life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and first-degree assault, and 30 years at the Department of […]
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitution to the owners. Police were called to a Seventh Street neighborhood around 3 a.m. Aug. 29 on a report of someone breaking into vehicles. Residents said the front passenger window on a 1998 Dodge pickup was smashed, and the driver’s side window on a 2020 Ford Super Crew was broken. A third vehicle was also struck, according to a witness.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2019, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Today, March 21, 2022, Humphrey was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit...
More than $5 million in drugs bound for New York City and other metro areas was seized by deputies when they made a traffic stop on the interstate and found 55 pounds of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle. Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s...
A local man accused of aiding a pair of out-of-town drug dealers last summer and allegedly caught with methamphetamine while on pretrial supervision in December has earned a four-year deferred sentence. Tyler Wilkes, 33, initially pleaded not guilty to one count each of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and...
MIAMI (Gray News) - Two brothers were sentenced to prison for a $112 million addiction treatment fraud scheme that included paying kickbacks to patients to get them to come to the facility. According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan Markovich, 37, and his brother, Daniel Markovich, 33, took advantage of...
A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
The eerily calm demeanor of a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man who had just been involved in a deadly crash tipped police off that there was more going on, reports WTAJ.Richard Ewing, of Tyrone, was driving northbound on Route 350 when he crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic killin…
City won't pay after wrongful conviction. Qualified immunity allows law enforcement officials to get away with all manner of bad deeds. Now, the city of Durham, North Carolina, is proving that even if you overcome that obstacle, it won't necessarily be enough to get justice. After a Durham detective fabricated...
