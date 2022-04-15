ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Chisholm council hears first reading on short-term rental ordinance

Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is one step closer to having a policy in place to control and license short-term rental properties.

On Wednesday the city council heard and passed the first reading of an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals, rentals that often last a day or two, and are recreationally focused occupancies, such as an Air B and B and VRBO in areas zoned residential, R-1 and R-2. The ordinance does not pertain to properties zoned commercial.

In January the council passed a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals at the recommendation of its Planning and Zoning Commission, allowing the city time to develop a policy.

City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli briefly reviewed the proposed ordinance during the first reading at the council meeting on Wednesday.

“In the R1 district we will be allowing 10 and in the R-2 district we will be allowing five,” Galli said.

Galli went on to say the numbers were established so they would be ready for the upcoming summer travel season, and could be changed in the future, should the council choose.

There is a difference between homestead and non-homesteaded properties in the ordinance.

A Short-term rental Type A is homesteaded and is the primary resident of the owner.

A maximum of 10, Type A short term rentals would be allowed in the R-1 District, and a maximum of five Type A short term rentals would be allowed in the R-2 District, according to the proposed ordinance.

A short-term rental Type B is non-homesteaded, and is a dwelling, or portion thereof, that is offered to transient guests for a period of less than 30 consecutive days, and the primary property use is a short-term rental, as described in the ordinance — the property is not the primary residence of the owner.

A maximum of two Type B short-term rentals would be allowed in the R-1 District and a maximum of one Type B short-term rental would be allowed in the R-2 district, it states.

If there’s a need to reassess the amount of short–term rentals in Type A or Type B, the matter would go before the Planning Commission to revisit, it states.

The ordinance also contains information about the license application process and fee charged to operate a short-term rental within the city. It states that the license application must accompany payment in full of $500 of the application fee. If the ordinance moves forward, licenses granted by the city would be good for up to one calendar year, and would expire on Dec. 31 of each year.

Should the ordinance pass at its second reading, the licenses would be handled through the city building department. There is also an inspection required as part of the licensing process.

There is also a special use permit for Type A rentals that pertains to rentals that are not to exceed seven calendar days in a calendar year. The cost of the special use permit is $150, according to the ordinance.

Operating a short-term rental without a license shall constitute a misdemeanor, and constitutes a $1,000 fine, it states.

The city council is anticipated to hear the second reading of the proposed ordinance on short-term rentals in the near future.

The council also took up the following other matters.

• Accepted a proposal from Hallberg Engineering, Inc. for professional services of a commissioning agent to fulfill B-3 requirements pertaining to the public safety building project in the amount of $71,405. That amount includes basic and enhanced commissioning services for this project. In order to qualify for $1.8 million in state bonding dollars the project must meet B-3 standards.

Representatives from Wendel Five Bugles Design presented to the council during public participation on the design development phase of the public safety building project. In May they plan to turn over drawings to the commissioning agent for review, and barring any setbacks they plan to return to the council in July for permission to move ahead with the project.

• Accepted a proposal for a housing rehabilitation work plan from Streeter Consulting, of Minneapolis, in the amount of $8,840. The purpose of the work plan is to identify programs and other resources to encourage and support the rehabilitation of one to four-unit residential properties within the city.

• Scheduled a working session to take place after the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting on April 19 to discuss proposed city projects and take a look at funding mechanisms for them. The council did not take action on bids for the tuckpointing and repair project at the library, and the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project listed on the agenda.

The Local Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting is set for 4 to 5 p.m. on April 19 and pertains to property assessment and classification.

• Approved updated city policies pertaining to controlled substance and alcohol testing, technology acceptable abuse, and harassment.

• Accepted the resignation of Joby Wolff, from his position as cemetery sexton, effective April 25. The council thanked Wolff for his 10-years of service to the city. No reason was listed in the two-weeks notice by Wolff contained in the council packet.

• Approved a proposal from Portable John of Hibbing to provide portable restrooms for the city at a rate of $70 for regular and $100 for accessible. For special events the rate is $75 for regular and $115 for accessible. The agreement includes a $4 winter service, $8 damage insurance per rental, and $30 for weekly cleaning for the city owned ADA restroom.

• Accepted a $2,000 donation from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota for the summer reading program at the library.

• Granted a request from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce to declare a city-wide festival for the annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days beer tasting fundraiser on May 6. The chamber is anticipating more than 200 people to attend the Disney-Themed pub crawl. A designation of a city-wide festival allows open containers of alcohol to be taken out on the street during the event, according to Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner.

Comments / 0

