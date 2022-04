Two Jacks Don't Suit. Series 2, episode 2. The couple's honeymoon is disrupted by the arrival of an old flame of Anne's, who threatens to reveal all the secrets of her complex romantic history. Back in Halifax, Ann's family hatch a plan to marry her off to a man as soon as she is back in the country. Over at the Sowden's farm, Suzannah is consumed with regret about moving in with Thomas, whose dark temper frightens the family. Joanne Scanlan guest stars.

