SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many cowboys and cowgirls have entered the arena through the course of 11 performances for a chance at finals in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th. Bareback Riding Scores stayed very close in the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo for bareback riding. Keenan Reed sits in first with […]

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO