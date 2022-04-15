ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Federal Government To Return Money Seized From Legal Cannabis Company

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A legal cannabis company said it was the victim of a highway robbery earlier this year.

That company, along with Empyreal, an armored truck company based in Bethel Park, had filed suit against the federal government.

The claim from Empyreal accuses sheriff’s deputies in California of illegally seizing cash tied to cannabis.

The cash seized put the company more than $1 million in the red but now KDKA has learned that the federal government will return the cash.

In exchange, Empyreal agreed to dismiss its suit against the federal government over the seizure.

Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

