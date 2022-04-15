Pennsylvania House Votes To Bring Whole And Reduced Fat Milk Back To Schools

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania house passed a bill that would bring whole milk and reduced-fat milk to your child’s schools.

In 2010, a mandate was put in place that banned whole milk and 2% milk from schools.

That mandate has reportedly cost Pennsylvania dairy farmers revenue.

If approved, the bill allows the state attorney general to sue the federal government if it withholds or revokes money from schools over milk.