Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Threat for Rapid Spreading Wildfires Today .Very strong southerly winds continue this afternoon due to low pressure developing across the Southern Plains interacting with broad high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic region. When combined with abundant cured fuels and very warm temperatures, conditions will be very favorable for wildfires that can grow rapidly and spread erratically. As a result, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley today. A cold front will move through Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday morning and lead to elevated winds and very low relative humidity Tuesday afternoon. As a result, have issued another Red Flag Warning for Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND ABUNDANT CURED FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTH WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ABUNDANT CURED FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...10 AM CDT to 8 PM CDT. * WIND...20-foot southerly winds between 25 MPH and 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Between 20 and 45 percent for Zapata, Starr, Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, and Brooks counties, and between 45 and 55 percent for Cameron, Willacy, and Kenedy counties. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

