Hard Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Western And Central Hillsborough Showers with embedded strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Rockingham, southeastern Cheshire, Hillsborough and southeastern Merrimack Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenfield, or 10 miles northeast of Jaffrey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Epsom, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough and Dublin. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
