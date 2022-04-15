ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can vodka, water and essential oils make an effective pillow spray?

By Anita Bhagwandas
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE8oJ_0fA7c15g00
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/The Guardian

The hack

Homemade sleep spray made from essential oils and vodka.

The promise

These are anxious times, with almost a third of us experiencing sleep problems of some sort. Could this hack help?

The test

I like pillow sprays but some just smell nice while others seem to knock me out. The success of this hack depends on using an effective oil mixer and good oil (quality lavender oil is proven to reduce blood pressure and heart rate). You’ll also need a 100ml spray bottle (the brown glass ones have apothecary appeal) and a tiny funnel. Use the funnel to half fill the bottle with unflavoured vodka, so the formula dries when spritzed and doesn’t stain. Next, add 10 drops each of lavender essential oil (I use Neal’s Yard) and chamomile oil (some studies say it, too, helps promote sleep). I finished by topping up the bottle with filtered water, and shaking. That evening I spritzed my bedroom with it, and it was relaxing, although not sleep-inducing, possibly because I just made up the quantities. I tried it as a room spray by day and felt woozy at my desk, but then it was post-lunch.

The verdict

It’s fun, though perhaps more as a room spray. Ren’s & Now to Sleep pillow spray (£20) is more potent – some things you leave to the pros.

