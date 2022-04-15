ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

No sleep, little care, no medication: my 80-hour A&E ordeal

By Fay Schopen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6TER_0fA7btC600
‘Many may end up in grave danger thanks to this government making it nearly impossible for dedicated, hard-working and underpaid staff.’

When covert video footage emerged of Boris Johnson leaving St Thomas’ hospital in south London after being treated for Covid there two years ago, I wondered if, being a VIP, he had received a different standard of care from the average patient.

I can safely say that had Johnson – or better yet, Sajid Javid – experienced anything like I did during an almost unimaginable, yet very real, 80-hour stay in A&E last week, the NHS just might be in line for some positive changes in the future, rather than its inevitable deeper plunge into crisis.

I saw first-hand over the course of three long nights and four days just what a catastrophic predicament the NHS is in. I’ve got stage-four cancer, and when my condition rapidly declined at home last week, both my GP and a specialist cancer care nurse urged me to go to A&E. A previous visit had left me stranded on a wheelchair outside a toilet in a corridor for more than seven hours before I discharged myself. I begged for other options. But there were none.

All my worst fears came true. The A&E was so understaffed that patients were often unable to access adequate, let alone good or outstanding care – through no fault of the staff, the vast majority of whom clearly care deeply about their jobs and their patients. The hospital was in “black status” when I was there, meaning there were no beds available at all. The staff themselves were astonished by the length of my stay in A&E without being transferred to a bed on a ward.

I vacillated between utter anguish, mental breakdown (sleep is impossible; no visitors are allowed) and desperate action (firing off emails to every single medic I could think of, including the head of the trust). Some of my vital medications were delayed by hours, and I was left drenched in my own urine for about 40 minutes.

And I was one of the lucky ones. Everyone is vulnerable in hospital, but the vast majority of patients there were among the most powerless in society – elderly, frail, and many clearly with dementia. They shouted out helplessly for nurses, but were often not heard due to the chaos. Security guards and police were a regular presence dealing with disruptive and gravely disturbed patients; people on trolleys took up every available inch of space.

Eventually, on the last day, I was seen by what felt like every single doctor and admin person in the hospital, including the head of nursing – something a friend who works in an A&E in London said she had never heard of happening before. The doctors had a flurry of information and diagnoses for me; a rare blood disease had finally been pinpointed; another blood transfusion was needed; gastric and respiratory specialists wanted to say their piece; and I was promised a ward bed by the end of he day – although that quickly changed to being discharged. It did not make up for the previous four days when, except at point of admission, I saw an oncologist just once, and that was only after desperately ringing around the hospital switchboard from my bed.

On my final stretch, having requested but not received my pain and anti-sickness medication, which meant I was unable to eat, I was taken to a waiting area where hospital transport would, eventually, take me home. At the point of total, traumatic breakdown, I begged for my medicine – only to find there was just one nurse charged with medicating 30 people. Another nurse came in and said the hospital was as bad as he had ever seen it. It was, he said, “dangerously busy”. Apparently, 500 people had come through A&E that day, and it was only about 8pm.

When the nurse finally approached to give me my medication, a standoff ensued. I flinched, and warned her it would hurt going into my cannula. My veins had given up. She couldn’t give it to me then, she said. Maybe a direct injection instead. “No, put it in the cannula,” I begged, “they don’t care in A&E”. In my highly emotional state, I meant that they know it hurts and they do it regardless.

She stepped back from me, put her hand on her chest and looked genuinely offended. “We do care,” she said. “This is A&E. We do care.” And she did. She summoned a healthcare assistant to hold my hand and try to distract me by asking me about my daughter I was so desperate to go home to. Her no-nonsense manner melted away and she sang to me while putting my medicine through my worn-out veins as tears rolled down my cheeks. Shortly afterwards I was taken home – the best journey of my life.

I am just one patient among many. There are millions of similarly vulnerable, desperately ill people in hospitals up and down the country. The spectre of disaster hovering over our healthcare system can be traced back directly to 2010, when Tory budget cuts slashed training places for medics, leading us neatly to today’s dire staff shortages. Add in Brexit and rising coronavirus cases – last week an estimated 5 million people in the UK had the disease, patients are pouring through A&E doors, and there is no glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Many may end up in grave danger thanks to this government making it nearly impossible for dedicated, hard-working and underpaid staff to translate their care and attention more thoroughly to them.

Comments / 23

inkscrubsandtires
3d ago

I lost my mother to cancer 4 days ago. She is one of the victims of our selfish society. People were so selfish with the anti masking/Vax that it caused covid surges which shut down her treatment. She should not have died from this cancer, if she had been able to recieve the right care. Now it will be Mother's Day in a couple weeks and I have no one to say happy mothers day to.

Reply(9)
15
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

This is the system that they are trying to push in the USA. No thanks.

Reply
18
James Nicholas
1d ago

This is socialized medicine folks…. Bottom line .. it’s Free……Whoopi….. BUT you’re likely to die waiting for it!!!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Security Guards#Uk#A E#Nhs
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy