Herschel Walker says Democratic Party ‘has left Brown and Black people behind’

By Fox News
 3 days ago

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker asserted that the Democratic Party “has left Brown and Black people behind” Thursday on “Hannity.”

Walker responded to a column from Elie Mystal entitled, “The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People.” Mystal called the campaign “a political minstrel show.”

” … [W]hat’s strange about it is he’s not telling everyone that the Democratic Party has left Brown and Black people behind,” Walker told host Sean Hannity. “They forgot all about us, and they not just forgot about us, you look at the policy that’s going on, which has nothing to do with color.”

“What it has to do with is these policies are not suitable for the people of Georgia. They’re not suitable for the people of the United States of America.”

Walker vowed not to be bullied by Mystal, saying he was bullied as a child and words will not hurt him.

He then invited the writer to visit Georgia to “break bread” with him.

He is “about bringing people together, not separating people,” he explained. “What it seems like you are [doing] is to separate people because of color. That’s not Herschel Walker.”

Elie Mystal said that The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign was an insult to Black People, calling it a “political minstrel show.”Getty Images for Politicon

The Senate candidate also reacted to his dismissal from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, saying it will not stop him.

Walker promised to fight for children, explaining that he wanted to help children with a weight problem while on the council.

He added that he does not believe that “men should be in women’s sports.”

” … [T]he definition of a woman is written in the Bible. It said, ‘man and woman.’ I know that, and I’m going to fight for the women as well.”

Herschel Walker also reacted to his dismissal from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and said it will not stop him.Getty Images

