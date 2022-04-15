ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic General Hospital names new president and CEO

By From Staff Reports
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Atlantic General Hospital has a new president and CEO, the Berlin-based health system announced.

Donald Owrey comes to Berlin from Pittsburgh, Pa., where he spent the past 20 years in various leadership roles with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, AGH stated in a release.

Owrey succeeds Michael Franklin, who left the health system in September last year  after 17 years.

The new CEO and president takes charge on June 1, the release stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIw48_0fA7bjc400

The AGH  Board of Trustees  described Owrey as "the ideal choice from an extensive pool of candidates provided by the national search company, WittKieffer."

The board said Owrey brings more than 30 years of health care experience and leading regional health care strategy to AGH.

Most recently, in addition to his role as president of UPMC Williamsport, he served as the COO for UPMC’s northern region, which was comprised of six rural and community hospitals, a 450-provider medical group and more than 5,000 employees.

Owrey led the development of a fully accredited Level 2 trauma center at UPMC Williamsport and oversaw $90 million in capital improvement projects, including a cancer center expansion, a 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, and numerous other program expansion and infrastructure projects, the release stated.

Prior to his role in Williamsport, Owrey served 11 years as president of three UPMC hospitals in western Pennsylvania.  His career with UPMC also included leadership positions with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Owrey graduated from Thiel College and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University.

“Don’s appointment is the result of an extensive process lead by our search committee chair, Charlotte Cathell and our search committee members comprised of board members, former board members, hospital leadership and staff, medical staff providers and community leaders,” said Greg Shockley, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Don to the AGH family and look forward to working with him as our new leader."

In his previous community, Owrey served in various civic roles, including local and regional Chambers of Commerce, economic development corporations, Thiel College, community college and area school boards, the United Way, YMCA and Young Life organizations.

“I am incredibly honored to join Atlantic General Hospital and excited for my wife and I to become part of the community.  From my very first interactions with the board and then throughout the discussions and interactions I had with the medical staff, employees, and community leaders, I was struck by their deep appreciation for the hospital and its commitment to the community,” said Owrey.

Sally Dowling, vice president of medical affairs, and Kim Justice, vice president, planning/operations, have served as co-interim president and CEO since Franklin left.

