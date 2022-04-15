When baseball left players minus one or more of 'needful appendages': History

“Baseball has not yet resumed,” a correspondent for the Middletown Transcript commented on April 25, 1868, “but I have no doubt ere long the air will resound with the shouts of the victorious players.

"It is a fine game, but open to one objection; people have not generally more teeth or fingers than are necessary for their daily use, and I have heard that a hotly contested game is apt to leave some unfortunate (player) minus one or more of those needful appendages.”

Baseball originated in the decades before the Civil War, when the game was played in several East Coast cities. The claim that Abner Doubleday devised the rules of baseball is a myth, with no foundation in fact.

At the time of the Civil War, the game was still evolving, and some aspects of the game were rougher than its modern counterpart.

In the mid-19th century, some clubs played a “Massachusetts” version of the game that allowed runners between bases to be put out by hitting them with the ball. Other teams used the “New York” rules that did not allow for “plunking” base runners.

In the years following the Civil War, baseball rules became unified, plunking runners between bases was outlawed, and the more genteel version of the game spread to many Sussex County towns, such as Lewes, Seaford and Laurel.

Some of the players, however, retained their rough and tumble attitudes; and mixed with the fierce rivalry between teams, sometimes led to trouble.

On Oct. 9, 1883, the Wilmington Daily Republican reported on a brawl between the players of the Seaford and Milford teams.

According to the newspaper, “During the fracas, a young man named Alonzo Morris, of the Milford club had a number of his teeth knocked out and one or two others appeared … the next day with black eyes. Whether or not all the members of the respective clubs were present cannot be definitely stated but there were certainly three or four of the two clubs in the row, and the occurrence caused considerable talk in the town.”

J. T. Stephens Jr., president of the Seaford baseball club, denied the report of the fight, and he claimed that “It was a false hood from beginning to end, as nothing but the most friendly feeling exists between the members of the two clubs.”

Cooler heads prevailed at most games; and by the end of the 19th century, despite intense rivalries between teams, fistfights became increasingly rare.

At the same time, baseball was also developing into a spectator sport. It soon became common for celebrations on the 4th of July and other occasions to feature a baseball game between clubs from rival towns.

In addition, leagues were established; and in 1899, a team from Laurel defeated a team from Cambridge, Maryland, to win the championship of the Peninsula League. In the days before television, only a relatively few number of people had been able to see the championship game.

The baseball fans of lower Delaware clamored to see the top teams in action; and the teams from Laurel and Cambridge played an exhibition game so that the people of Seaford could get a glimpse of the two top teams on the peninsula.

At the dawn of the 20th century, the popularity of baseball had grown so much that it was proclaimed the “National Game.”

Baseball games were played with such increased civility that no longer put players’ teeth and fingers at risk so that when their playing days were over, they were not “minus one or more of those needful appendages.”

