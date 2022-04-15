Petal to the mettle

BEACHY, MUSICAL, FLOWERY: The many marvelous qualities of Carlsbad are observable, and ready to be enjoyed, throughout the year, but when the March arrives? Millions of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers fills the daydreams of visitors the ocean-close hamlet, thanks to the big, weeks-long bloom happening at The Flower Fields. But the world-famous blossom bastion isn't the only sight that's feeling spring-y as the season arrives and the days of short sleeves and sandals arrive. Several places around Carlsbad are open to visitors of the flowery destination, as well as anyone who'd like to check out a major music museum, the pretty surf, and the area's spas, eateries, and hotels. To help connect travelers to all of the city's attractions, there is the new...

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO