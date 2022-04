BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to send officers to National Police Week in Washington, D.C. National Police Week will take place from May 11 to May 16 with Peace Officers Memorial Day being May 15. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is fundraising to send officers and their spouses to the event to participate in memorial services and vigils to honor Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox who were killed in the line of duty on April 28.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO