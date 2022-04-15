ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Fatal fentanyl overdose kills Bethesda 16-year-old, Maryland man faces charges

 3 days ago
A Maryland man is now facing a charge of one count of Distribution of a Narcotic in connection with a Fentanyl Overdose death that killed a 16-year-old back in January of 2022. On Jan 17, 2022, Montgomery County Police and Rockville City Police went to the 6100 block of...

Comments / 6

James Shipman
3d ago

condolences to the family and friends🙏🏼🕊... Dear God please help people to wake up and not use anything that's not from a doctor in Jesus name amen🙏🏼❤💛🖤💟🙏🏼⚖🗽🕊🙏🏼❗❗❗

Mimi221
2d ago

Exactly why they need to make this pill available because it’s not going away every it’s never going to so make it available so at least we can stop getting phone calls that our children our sisters brothers parents grandparents friends are dead from overdoses

Related
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WOLF

Woman pepper sprays father taking picture of his children at mall, police say

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Police are searching for a woman they say peppered sprayed a father taking photos of his children at a mall Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Virginia just before 5 p.m. for a reported assault. They said they soon learned an unknown woman walked up to a security guard and said she believed a man was taking pictures of young children he didn't know.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WLNS

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NBC Washington

Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say. A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said. On Wednesday, someone spotted a body...
POTOMAC, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

DC Police investigate SE homidice

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of 28-year-old Mark Cobrand as a homicide. On March 19 at approximately 10:55 a.m. members of the Sixth District responded to 4200 block of Southern Ave. in Southeast, D.C. after a report of an unconscious person. When...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie Road Rager Arrested After He Tails Victim To Police Station

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. The victim told police Rodgers was angered that they pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said. Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them. Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got to the police station, but he was found and arrested a short distance away.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Found Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing Man In Maryland Popeyes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”  
WASHINGTON, DC
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

