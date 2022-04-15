ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Why a proposed Worcester County athletic complex is sparking debate

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

The Worcester County Commissioners will host a public hearing Tuesday , April 19, to discuss a proposal to purchase 95.521 acres of property.

The parcel of land, located in the Berlin area, would be purchased using a portion of the proceeds from general obligation bond funds and used to construct a top-tier athletic complex.

Plans for the indoor-outdoor athletic complex include multipurpose fields with restrooms, parking and concession stands. The site is intended to satisfy both recreation and travel sports. Additional park amenitieswould include walking trails, ponds and a playground.

The proposed athletic complex has drawn mixed reaction from public officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diBIn_0fA7anFb00

Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan thinks the sports complex is a necessary addition to Worcester county.

"Those who are against it always show up, and those who are for it always assume someone else will be there — and you can’t assume,” Meehan said while encouraging those in support of the project to attend the hearing.

“This is something we’ve talked about and identified in our strategic planning as something that is a priority for the town of Ocean City,” he continued.

An Ocean City news release stated the project would put Worcester County “on the map” for youth and adult competitions, providing growing economic development opportunities.

"It is time for travel tournaments to take place in Worcester County instead of our local families having to travel over 150 miles away," Meehan stated in the press release.

Additionally, the Maryland Stadium Authority is in full support of the project.

Others are concerned with potential issues from the introduction of an athletic complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TawMA_0fA7anFb00

Chip Bertino, Worcester County commissioner for Ocean Pines, wrote in a column that the project should be a private sector endeavor.

"I don’t believe taxpayer money should fund the project because doing so mitigates any revenue growth the county treasury will realize," he wrote.

Bertino further questioned the road congestion.

“How can our roads accommodate thousands of additional sports complex visitors when they can’t handle current traffic volumes?” asked Bertino.

The project is forecasted to attract thousands of visitors to Ocean City and West Ocean City, which will result in an increased traffic volume. Possible traffic congestions on Routes 589, 90 and 50 has become a sticking point.

Tuesday's public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium.

