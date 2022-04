SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting on North New Braunfels Avenue and I-35 on the east side Saturday morning, officials say. The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of I35 around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found the vehicle riddled with bullet holes and the male victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and waist.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO