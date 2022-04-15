ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Crowds Throng Seville As Curb-free Easter Processions Return To Spain

By Mariano Valladolid
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain's most iconic Easter processions wound its way through the city from midnight free of social distancing curbs. Known as La Madrug?,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope visits Italian prison for traditional foot washing Mass

VATICAN CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis visited an Italian prison for a Holy Thursday Mass where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died. Francis' predecessors held the service in St. Peter's Basilica...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope leads crowds in 1st outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, making Christianity's most joyous day at a time when the war in Ukraine has weighed heavily on his heart.The pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as he stepped out from the back of St. Peter's Basilica to reach an altar set up on the steps outside, shaded by a canopy against brilliant sunshine.Tens of thousands of people, numbered at 50,000 by the Vatican, many in shirt sleeves, packed the flower-bedecked square and a nearby boulevard to hear his...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Virgin Mary
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Procession#Seville#Reuters#Covid
Mashed

Why Firstborn Sons Might Fast For Passover

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity’s most important rituals

The 14th century is known for catastrophe. By midcentury, the first wave of plague spread through a Europe already weakened by successive famines and the Hundred Years War between England and France. And crises just kept coming. After the first wave, which has come to be called the Black Death, the disease returned at least four more times before 1400. All the while, fresh conflicts kept erupting, fueled in part by the rising number of soldiers available for hire.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION
lonelyplanet.com

How to visit Seville on a budget

In Spain all the good things – from coffee to beer – are often affordable, at least by the standards of other large western European cities. The same is true for Seville; the colorful, sun-drenched city that was a bastion of Islamic rule in Spain for more than 500 years, before it fell to Spanish Christians in the 13th century. As the capital of Andalucía, Seville attracts restaurateurs, artists – and tourists. The downside is that it can be pricier than elsewhere in southern Spain.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy