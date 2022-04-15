As pandemic concerns recede, how should Kansans celebrate the fall of COVID-19?

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.

Years ago, my job as a news photographer at a daily newspaper dispatched me to each high school in the county for the same assignment: photograph graduation.

The editors of the newspaper decided that no child (or school) should be left behind in our coverage. Because most graduations happened over the same five days over one weekend, one photographer often got drafted for the job of sitting through hours of pomp and circumstance.

“Mary … Ellen … Christianson”

“Jose … Enrique … Gonzales”

“Zachary … McKenley … Randolph”

One year, it seemed that every valedictorian in the county had conspired to start their commencement speeches with the same mundane phrase: “Well, we did it!”

Ugh. I was living through “Groundhog Day” with the class of 2001. The same rituals tattooed each high school gymnasium. It was impossible to avoid a “bah humbug” attitude as the hours drained away.

I bring this up as we approach graduation for the college and high school classes of 2022 (sorry, middle schoolers, you don’t qualify in my book even if your school hosts a sending-off ceremony). But I also bring this up because we are approaching another landmark, and we need to figure out how to celebrate it.

In the past few weeks, when someone makes the mistake of saying, “Now that the pandemic is over …,” many of us shudder. Just pronouncing those words seems to tempt fate. Indeed, the pandemic is not officially over.

The United States and the world has work to do to dive under the defining line for an official pandemic. But there are so many encouraging signs.

For the purpose of this column and its focus on podcasts, here is the most relevant data point: Podcasts are barely covering COVID-19 anymore. Scroll through the local and national podcasts that provide me with ideas. Newspapers, radio stations and news services have largely, but not completely, moved on.

– Eric Thomas

From KCUR, Kansas City Today’s episode Thursday reported the latest news about the virus:

“Three out of four new COVID cases in the Kansas-Iowa-Missouri-Nebraska region are the more contagious BA2 variant, however, infections in the Kansas City area have not increased. … Just 700 Covid tests are being administered in the Kansas City area each day. That’s the lowest rate in two years and below recommended levels for public health surveillance.”

While we should be concerned about the testing levels, the news is overwhelmingly positive. The COVID map of Kansas delivers similarly optimistic news: Only four in 100,000 Kansans are testing positive each day, as a daily average.

Many of us — as teachers, business owners and parents — need to grapple with a simple question in our schools, workplaces and homes. When do we celebrate the “end?”

To celebrate the end of COVID-19 as a daily disruption to our lives doesn’t mean that the threat has ended or the effects can be ignored. For many, the health threat remains dire because of compromised immunity. For others, masks are so routine that they are a comfortable piece of clothing.

To celebrate the end also doesn’t mean forgetting the people who died from COVID infections and the pain that we all experienced. Commemorating those lives and our resilience is just as vital as looking forward.

The pandemic will remain a dividing line in our lives. The HBO show “Station Eleven,” a masterpiece of pandemic storytelling, portrays that line in a vivid way. Characters in the show talk about “before” and “after” with a mystical reverence. The line between before and after for them is about the day that the virus took hold of the world.

However, we will shift focus away from that moment in March 2020 through our actions in the coming months. Can we, in whatever community we gather, find a way to commemorate a moment when the pandemic released us? This moment is just as vital.

If we don’t, I fear that there will be no truly unbridled joy in a high school graduation, no moment of authentic connection during a family reunion, no birthday celebration in the break room. We will be looking over our shoulders, and many of us will still imagine that we see the pandemic — as threatening as ever.

Is that moment of celebration now? For you and yours, it might be. Or, perhaps you need more time.

Whenever the moment comes for you, I suggest you follow the lead of those high school graduates: Let the crowd hear your joy and toss your hat into the air.

