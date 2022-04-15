ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

As pandemic concerns recede, how should Kansans celebrate the fall of COVID-19?

By Eric Thomas
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4nmC_0fA7aA1O00

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.

Years ago, my job as a news photographer at a daily newspaper dispatched me to each high school in the county for the same assignment: photograph graduation.

The editors of the newspaper decided that no child (or school) should be left behind in our coverage. Because most graduations happened over the same five days over one weekend, one photographer often got drafted for the job of sitting through hours of pomp and circumstance.

“Mary … Ellen … Christianson”

“Jose … Enrique … Gonzales”

“Zachary … McKenley … Randolph”

One year, it seemed that every valedictorian in the county had conspired to start their commencement speeches with the same mundane phrase: “Well, we did it!”

Ugh. I was living through “Groundhog Day” with the class of 2001. The same rituals tattooed each high school gymnasium. It was impossible to avoid a “bah humbug” attitude as the hours drained away.

I bring this up as we approach graduation for the college and high school classes of 2022 (sorry, middle schoolers, you don’t qualify in my book even if your school hosts a sending-off ceremony). But I also bring this up because we are approaching another landmark, and we need to figure out how to celebrate it.

In the past few weeks, when someone makes the mistake of saying, “Now that the pandemic is over …,” many of us shudder. Just pronouncing those words seems to tempt fate. Indeed, the pandemic is not officially over.

The United States and the world has work to do to dive under the defining line for an official pandemic. But there are so many encouraging signs.

For the purpose of this column and its focus on podcasts, here is the most relevant data point: Podcasts are barely covering COVID-19 anymore. Scroll through the local and national podcasts that provide me with ideas. Newspapers, radio stations and news services have largely, but not completely, moved on.

For the purpose of this column and its focus on podcasts, here is the most relevant data point: Podcasts are barely covering COVID-19 anymore. Scroll through the local and national podcasts that provide me with ideas. Newspapers, radio stations and news services have largely, but not completely, moved on.

– Eric Thomas

From KCUR, Kansas City Today’s episode Thursday reported the latest news about the virus:

“Three out of four new COVID cases in the Kansas-Iowa-Missouri-Nebraska region are the more contagious BA2 variant, however, infections in the Kansas City area have not increased. … Just 700 Covid tests are being administered in the Kansas City area each day. That’s the lowest rate in two years and below recommended levels for public health surveillance.”

While we should be concerned about the testing levels, the news is overwhelmingly positive. The COVID map of Kansas delivers similarly optimistic news: Only four in 100,000 Kansans are testing positive each day, as a daily average.

Many of us — as teachers, business owners and parents — need to grapple with a simple question in our schools, workplaces and homes. When do we celebrate the “end?”

To celebrate the end of COVID-19 as a daily disruption to our lives doesn’t mean that the threat has ended or the effects can be ignored. For many, the health threat remains dire because of compromised immunity. For others, masks are so routine that they are a comfortable piece of clothing.

To celebrate the end also doesn’t mean forgetting the people who died from COVID infections and the pain that we all experienced. Commemorating those lives and our resilience is just as vital as looking forward.

The pandemic will remain a dividing line in our lives. The HBO show “Station Eleven,” a masterpiece of pandemic storytelling, portrays that line in a vivid way. Characters in the show talk about “before” and “after” with a mystical reverence. The line between before and after for them is about the day that the virus took hold of the world.

However, we will shift focus away from that moment in March 2020 through our actions in the coming months. Can we, in whatever community we gather, find a way to commemorate a moment when the pandemic released us? This moment is just as vital.

If we don’t, I fear that there will be no truly unbridled joy in a high school graduation, no moment of authentic connection during a family reunion, no birthday celebration in the break room. We will be looking over our shoulders, and many of us will still imagine that we see the pandemic — as threatening as ever.

Is that moment of celebration now? For you and yours, it might be. Or, perhaps you need more time.

Whenever the moment comes for you, I suggest you follow the lead of those high school graduates: Let the crowd hear your joy and toss your hat into the air.

What did we miss? Email info@kansasreflector.com to let us know of a Kansas-based audio program that would be interesting to Audio Astra readers.

The post As pandemic concerns recede, how should Kansans celebrate the fall of COVID-19? appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches

Dear Kansas Board of Healing Arts: The time has arrived. Come get your boy. That’s right, Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, has managed to shimmy under the already incredibly low bar he previously set. He’s taken his campaign against effective treatment for COVID-19  to his fellow health care providers, all but threatening them in your […] The post Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy

TOPEKA — Kansas senators are threatening to derail foster care reforms in an attempt to leverage support for stripping the health secretary of the ability to fight infectious disease. Leaders of the House Children and Seniors Committee have been meeting with leaders of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee to merge several bills based […] The post Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response

TOPEKA — While publicly available data may lag, medical experts at a Kansas hospital system say the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is slowly rising and is already affecting pandemic response. The variant has yet to become the most prevalent strain in Kansas, but as cases become more common in some areas of […] The post As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansans doctors praise federal COVID-19 funding for underserved communities

TOPEKA — Doctors at a Kansas hospital say a half-billion-dollar federal grant is helping combat COVID-19 in communities across the state most disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Using funds from the National Institute of Health Rapid Acceleration and Diagnostics in Underserved Populations program grant, the University of Kansas Health System leaders say they have been […] The post Kansans doctors praise federal COVID-19 funding for underserved communities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Randolph, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen bragged about the attention he received for sending a threatening letter to doctors encouraging the use of ivermectin for early treatment of COVID-19 based on a law the Legislature didn’t pass. In a Facebook post from his personal account, Steffen said he sent the letter — dated March 31 […] The post Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speeches#Kansans#Astra#The University Of Kansas
FOX54 News

How the COVID-19 pandemic changed society

Over the past two years, the world has seen a shift in behaviors, the economy, medicine, and community care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, the world has seen a shift in behaviors, the economy, medicine and beyond due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham discuss changes starting in March 2020 that will forever stamp and change our lives.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: Kansas schools somehow, if barely, made it through grueling 24 months

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.  “School’s Out Forever” This American Life, March 11, 2022 Last week, “This American Life” released an episode titled, “School’s Out Forever.” Host and correspondent […] The post Audio Astra: Kansas schools somehow, if barely, made it through grueling 24 months appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Nerves and adrenaline’ as Kansas congressional redistricting trial begins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Wyandotte County District Judge Bill Klapper wandered into his overflowing courtroom Monday before the start of a high-profile redistricting trial, he asked court observers and attorneys if they ever go to horse races. Right before they start, Klapper said, the atmosphere is “all nerves and adrenaline.” “The palpable energy in […] The post ‘Nerves and adrenaline’ as Kansas congressional redistricting trial begins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Legislators back measure creating a crime for flying a plane drunk, put sheriff amendment on ballot

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators sent Friday a wide variety of criminal justice and law enforcement bills to the governor for consideration and placed an amendment on the ballot regarding how sheriffs are chosen. Among those approved initiatives was the creation of a new crime for operating an aircraft under the influence. Any pilot would be subject to […] The post Legislators back measure creating a crime for flying a plane drunk, put sheriff amendment on ballot appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Kansas Reflector

Armored car company stopped for hauling legal weed funds across Kansas settles federal suit

TOPEKA — The U.S. Department of Justice agreed Wednesday to return all cash seized from an armored car company used by legal marijuana dispensaries during several traffic stops in California last year. The California seizures occurred based on what authorities learned in Kansas during a May traffic stop of an Empyreal Logistics car. Conversations between […] The post Armored car company stopped for hauling legal weed funds across Kansas settles federal suit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Attorney general’s cynical ploy to end Safe and Welcoming ordinances will hurt Kansas families

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Judy Ancel is president of the Kansas City-based Cross Border Network and a retired labor educator. In October, the League of Kansas Municipalities celebrated 60 years […] The post Attorney general’s cynical ploy to end Safe and Welcoming ordinances will hurt Kansas families appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday unveiled the Department of Justice’s plan to regulate untraceable firearms known as ghost guns, as well as announced his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Department of Justice’s final rule bans the business of manufacturing ghost guns, such as “buy build shoot” kits […] The post DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
Kansas Reflector

Amid the beauty of the Kansas Statehouse, a furious session crashes toward its scheduled close

Welcome to the last regularly scheduled session day of the Kansas Legislature, where lawmakers are working twice as fast and thinking half as much. Just about anything can happen as lawmakers crash into the final day, up to and including an explosive rumor that members were being subpoenaed by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission. GOP […] The post Amid the beauty of the Kansas Statehouse, a furious session crashes toward its scheduled close appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy