New Surveys Will Provide Insight on Cape’s Childcare Needs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has received $200,000 in state funds to...

KGMI

City council votes to provide additional funds for local childcare centers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council is making an even bigger investment into the city’s childcare businesses. Last Monday, March 14th, councilmembers voted unanimously to earmark $1 million from the American Rescue Plan to continue supporting Bellingham’s childcare centers. Councilmember Michael Lilliquist said that the measure...
BELLINGHAM, WA

