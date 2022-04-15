New Surveys Will Provide Insight on Cape’s Childcare Needs

HASTINGS, Neb. — As the need for childcare licensed providers continues not only in the state but across the nation, some Nebraskan agencies are focusing on helping those from the Spanish-speaking community. People like Hastings resident, Berta García, are glad there are now workshops in Spanish for them to...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council is making an even bigger investment into the city’s childcare businesses. Last Monday, March 14th, councilmembers voted unanimously to earmark $1 million from the American Rescue Plan to continue supporting Bellingham’s childcare centers. Councilmember Michael Lilliquist said that the measure...
A new statewide program is giving free childcare for up to a year for residents who work in the service industry. The program which is funded by the Texas Workforce Commission is available to parents and legal guardians
