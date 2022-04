A 28-year-old Yakima man is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail after Yakima police say he had 77,000 suspected fentanyl pills in his possession. The suspect was arrested in March as part of a Yakima DEA Task Force investigation. Yakima police and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agent followed Fernandez from a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Avenue to a tire store on East Yakima Avenue, where he was arrested following a brief foot chase, according to a probable cause affidavit.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO