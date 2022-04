2022 has already been a busy year in the broadband business. AT&T, Frontier Communications, Verizon and Ziply Fiber have announced new multigigabit internet plans. The continued rise of 5G has led to availability expansion for both T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home. And in late January, Metronet announced a merger with Venus Fiber, a Texas-based internet service provider, that will ultimately expand the provider's coverage base to 15 states and over 150 communities.

