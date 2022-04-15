ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Baseball Drops Series Opener to Texas A&M

By Georgia Sports Communications
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYR0t_0fA7ZNNw00
Nathan Dettmar Texas A&M during a game against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell 8-1 to Texas A&M Thursday in front of 3,269 spectators at Foley Field as Nathan Dettmer pitched eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

“Dettmer was really good, up to 95 miles per hour, and he was the difference,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “He pitched like a Big Leaguer. We had a tough time putting anything together. We’re going to have regroup. We got Luke Wagner going tomorrow, we don’t know yet who is throwing for them. Friday is the swing game in the series, and we have to get our momentum back.”

Georgia’s (25-9, 8-5 SEC) one run came in the first, and the Bulldogs tallied seven hits on the night. They were led by a career-high 3-for-4 performance by freshman Cole Wagner, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece.

On the mound, Nolan Crisp (0-1) went four innings, giving up two runs on three hits with a strikeout and was tabbed with the loss. In relief, Garrett Brown lasted 0.2 innings giving up four runs on four hits, Bryce Melear went 2.1 innings giving up two runs on three hits, with three strikeouts, while Davis Rokose pitched one scoreless frame. Max DeJong closed the game out for the Bulldogs with one scoreless inning and a strikeout.

Texas A&M improved to 21-12 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. Dettmer (3-2) earned the win, giving up just one unearned run on five hits. The Bulldogs struck first for the 21st-time this season. Leadoff batter, Ben Anderson reached base on a fielding error and later scored on an infield single by Josh McAllister followed by a throwing error on the play.

The Aggies answered in the second with a solo shot to left field by Troy Claunch to even the game at one run apiece. Texas A&M added another run in the third to take a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, the Aggies exploded for four runs, including a three-run home run by Dylan Rock for a 6-1 advantage. They would single runs in the sixth and eight for the final.

Game two of the series against Texas A&M will be Friday at 6 p.m. (SECN+) and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

For the latest Georgia baseball news, visit georgiadogs.com and follow the Bulldogs on Twitter @BaseballUGA, Facebook @GeorgiaBaseball and Instagram @baseballuga.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
WSB Radio

A deeper look at Kirby Smart’s transfer portal comments after Amarius Mims returns to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made his thoughts on the transfer portal incredibly clear when asked about it on Saturday. Given the recent reversal from offensive lineman Amarius Mims, we now see why the Georgia head coach was so matter of fact about the subject. Just over a week after putting his name in the transfer portal, Mims removed his name on Monday morning with the intent of staying at Georgia. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
ATHENS, GA
thecheyennepost.com

Kerpics dooms Missouri in series-sealing loss to Georgia

Missouri softball stepped onto the field Saturday with an opportunity to win its SEC series against No. 14 Georgia, but Bulldogs starter Madison Kerpics wouldn’t allow that. Few Tigers came up with answers to Kerpics over her seven innings of work, leading to Missouri’s 3-1 loss in the rubber match.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia lands commitment from 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris

Down South Georgia boy. Talented EDGE rusher. Top 100 overall prospect. G-Day visitor. Throw them all in a basket for DawgNation on Easter Sunday. 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris chose this day to become a Bulldog. Harris had already been leaning to UGA for a bit. He had already planned his official visit for the first weekend in June.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy