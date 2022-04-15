Georgia Baseball Drops Series Opener to Texas A&M

Nathan Dettmar Texas A&M during a game against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell 8-1 to Texas A&M Thursday in front of 3,269 spectators at Foley Field as Nathan Dettmer pitched eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

“Dettmer was really good, up to 95 miles per hour, and he was the difference,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “He pitched like a Big Leaguer. We had a tough time putting anything together. We’re going to have regroup. We got Luke Wagner going tomorrow, we don’t know yet who is throwing for them. Friday is the swing game in the series, and we have to get our momentum back.”

Georgia’s (25-9, 8-5 SEC) one run came in the first, and the Bulldogs tallied seven hits on the night. They were led by a career-high 3-for-4 performance by freshman Cole Wagner, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece.

On the mound, Nolan Crisp (0-1) went four innings, giving up two runs on three hits with a strikeout and was tabbed with the loss. In relief, Garrett Brown lasted 0.2 innings giving up four runs on four hits, Bryce Melear went 2.1 innings giving up two runs on three hits, with three strikeouts, while Davis Rokose pitched one scoreless frame. Max DeJong closed the game out for the Bulldogs with one scoreless inning and a strikeout.

Texas A&M improved to 21-12 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. Dettmer (3-2) earned the win, giving up just one unearned run on five hits. The Bulldogs struck first for the 21st-time this season. Leadoff batter, Ben Anderson reached base on a fielding error and later scored on an infield single by Josh McAllister followed by a throwing error on the play.

The Aggies answered in the second with a solo shot to left field by Troy Claunch to even the game at one run apiece. Texas A&M added another run in the third to take a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, the Aggies exploded for four runs, including a three-run home run by Dylan Rock for a 6-1 advantage. They would single runs in the sixth and eight for the final.

Game two of the series against Texas A&M will be Friday at 6 p.m. (SECN+) and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

