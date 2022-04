The Chicago Bulls are now 0-5 against the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but they battled in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. The Bucks came away with a 93-86 win, but the Bulls made things interesting late in the game before ultimately falling short in crunch time. It was a step in the right direction for Chicago, who covered the 10.5-point spread in the loss.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO