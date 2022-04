Underdog bettors beware! Favorites have been dominating in the NHL in the past few days. In fact, they're undefeated in the last three days, going 22-0. It's not uncommon for favorites in the NHL to get hot near the end of the season. Non-playoff teams have basically given up on the season and are hoping for the best chances in the lottery draft possible, while teams who are in the postseason are battling it out to improve their seeding.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO