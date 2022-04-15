AAUW requests books for Used Book Sale

Shoppers peruse hundreds of used books during the American Association of University Womenâ€™s (AAUW) Fall Used Book Sale Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Midland Mall. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Book collection barrels for the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Spring Used Book Sale will be in Kroger, Family Fare and the Midland Mall entrances by the Food Court and Alex’s Railside Restaurant. Donations will be gratefully accepted from now until Wednesday, April 27.

The book sale will be held at the Midland Mall May 6-8. Proceeds fund college scholarships and other educational activities. The Midland Branch awards four $2,000 local scholarships each year to graduating high school women and women returning after a break in their schooling. Proceeds are also used to send local college women to a national leadership conference and for fellowships and grants at the national level.

The AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information, visit midland-mi.aauw.net or the AAUW-Midland Facebook page. For questions about the book sale, call 734-730-2931.