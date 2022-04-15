AAUW requests books for Used Book Sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers peruse hundreds of used books during the American Association of University Womenâ€™s (AAUW) Fall Used Book Sale Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Midland Mall. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Book collection barrels for the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Spring Used Book Sale will be in Kroger, Family Fare and the Midland Mall entrances by the Food Court and Alex’s Railside Restaurant. Donations will be gratefully accepted from now until Wednesday, April 27.

The book sale will be held at the Midland Mall May 6-8. Proceeds fund college scholarships and other educational activities. The Midland Branch awards four $2,000 local scholarships each year to graduating high school women and women returning after a break in their schooling. Proceeds are also used to send local college women to a national leadership conference and for fellowships and grants at the national level.

The AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information, visit midland-mi.aauw.net or the AAUW-Midland Facebook page. For questions about the book sale, call 734-730-2931.

Midland Daily News

4Front Credit Union's new foundation focuses on three pillars

MANISTEE -- With 10 locations in northern Michigan, 4Front Credit Union has launched a community give-back effort: the 4Front Foundation. Founded in 2021, the foundation aids nonprofits in providing services to the community and supports education through scholarship and financial literacy programs. The foundation also works to create innovative programs for its members while increasing its outreach and impact in the community.
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Maru Sushi & Grill

It’s interesting to think how much I’ve grown as far as my taste in foods. I made one of the biggest leaps about a decade ago while staying with relatives for a handful of summers in the Washington D.C. area. One night I sampled a bit of gazpacho during a pre-theater meal at the Kennedy Center. Another time I tried collard greens by the seashore. Both endeavors turned out to be dead ends, as I was not a fan of cold soup or limp vegetables.
Midland Daily News

Celebrate Earth Day at Earth Action Expo

Celebrate Earth Day at the Earth Action Expo. Join the fun 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Dow High School, 3901 N. Saginaw Road in Midland. Guests can see a demonstration of an e-bike, examine insects, build model wind turbines, learn about native plants, do hands-on activities and science experiments, fuel up at the food trucks and more with over 40 exhibitors. This event is free to families, come one-come all! All events will be outside, weather permitting.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Environmental festival slated for Friday in downtown Manistee

MANISTEE — Manistee County residents will have a chance to learn how companies are working to improve and protect our environment during an upcoming environmental festival. On Friday — which is Earth Day — the Vogue Theatre will house the inaugural Great Lakes Environmental Festival. The event...
MANISTEE, MI
ABOUT

Midland Daily News' website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

