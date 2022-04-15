ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

DC Retirees luncheon set for April 20

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

The DC Retirees’ Club will host its next luncheon on Wednesday, April 20 at the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center in Valley Plaza, 5021 Bay City Road, Midland. The event will begin with a social hour 11 a.m.-12 p.m., lunch at 12 p.m. with a program to follow.

Fred Honerkamp, who portrays Santa Claus during the holiday season, will speak about "Santa, Santa and More Santas." All graduates of the Midland-based Charles W. Howard Santa School, were invited to Israel Israel’s Tourism Ministry in 2020. Honerkamp will share his experiences including floating in the Dead Sea with fellow Santas.

Reservations are due by Friday, April 15 and can be made to Jim Pollack at 989-835-2394 or Dave Romenesko at 989-832-3148. Those who RSVP by phone or email, are asked to send their check in the mail to streamline luncheon check-in. Cost is $20 per person for club members and their guests.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Taste of Grand Island set for April at Fonner Park

Grand Island Rotary will host its 12th annual Taste of Grand Island from 5-8:30 p.m. April 2, in the Aurora Coop Pavilion at Fonner Park. The event will feature some of Grand Island and central Nebraska’s finest food and drink selections. Those attending will have a chance to taste unlimited food samples, take part in six beverage tastings, and take a chance to win raffle prizes including trips to Disney, Nashville and the U.S. Open.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Times-Reporter

This year's Easter Experience set for April 16

NEWCOMERSTOWN — The Easter Experience is coming again to the village and as Dan Bias of the Home Plate Project says, “It’s going to be epic!” The family friendly, live action walk-through of the “Passion” story is moving to the grounds at Newcomerstown High School, sponsored by the Home Plate Project, Elks Lodge...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Midland, MI
Society
WJTV 12

Downtown Crawfish Jam set for April 23

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival will return Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Walthall Park in Hattiesburg. The event will feature live music from local and regional bands. Music is set to start at 11:00 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. There will also be food and beverages. There will be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Ironton Tribune

Spring on Vernon set for April 2

With warm weather here, two downtown shops are planning an outdoor vendor fair for the season. Spring on Vernon will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Organized by Treasures From the Valley and Cardinal Wishes Antiques, both located on Vernon Street in Ironton, the fair will close the street for the day so vendors can set up booths.
IRONTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dc Retirees Club#Tourism Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
Midland Daily News

Caring Closet opens in downtown Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — The Caring Closet, a collaboration between the Rotary Interactive Clubs from Big Rapids High School and Crossroads Charter Academy, is now open in downtown Big Rapids to provide clothing free to residents in need. “We are going to put clothes in this weekend, and it will...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Environmental festival slated for Friday in downtown Manistee

MANISTEE — Manistee County residents will have a chance to learn how companies are working to improve and protect our environment during an upcoming environmental festival. On Friday — which is Earth Day — the Vogue Theatre will house the inaugural Great Lakes Environmental Festival. The event...
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Manistee man runs 60K for 60th birthday

MANISTEE — Manistee resident Dan Dean has a leg up on retirement, by running 60K for his 60th birthday, and all for a good cause. Dean celebrated his birthday by running 10 kilometers each day from April 4 - 11 to help raise funds for the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center — a local nonprofit that helps children in abusive situations.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Historic Manistee church sanctuary restored

MANISTEE — The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Manistee was designed by Chicago architect and “Father of the Skyscraper” William Le Baron Jenney. It has provided decades of service to the community. It was built in 1892 by a congregation that included "most of the...
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Celebrate Earth Day at Earth Action Expo

Celebrate Earth Day at the Earth Action Expo. Join the fun 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Dow High School, 3901 N. Saginaw Road in Midland. Guests can see a demonstration of an e-bike, examine insects, build model wind turbines, learn about native plants, do hands-on activities and science experiments, fuel up at the food trucks and more with over 40 exhibitors. This event is free to families, come one-come all! All events will be outside, weather permitting.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
873
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy