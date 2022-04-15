DC Retirees luncheon set for April 20

The DC Retirees’ Club will host its next luncheon on Wednesday, April 20 at the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center in Valley Plaza, 5021 Bay City Road, Midland. The event will begin with a social hour 11 a.m.-12 p.m., lunch at 12 p.m. with a program to follow.

Fred Honerkamp, who portrays Santa Claus during the holiday season, will speak about "Santa, Santa and More Santas." All graduates of the Midland-based Charles W. Howard Santa School, were invited to Israel Israel’s Tourism Ministry in 2020. Honerkamp will share his experiences including floating in the Dead Sea with fellow Santas.

Reservations are due by Friday, April 15 and can be made to Jim Pollack at 989-835-2394 or Dave Romenesko at 989-832-3148. Those who RSVP by phone or email, are asked to send their check in the mail to streamline luncheon check-in. Cost is $20 per person for club members and their guests.