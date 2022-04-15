ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senior Group Advocates for Increased Caregiver Wages

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – A group advocating for senior citizens is pushing for state...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Senior center has an increase in meal delivery

The Burleigh County Senior Center does the work of preparing hundreds of meals for senior citizens; they just need volunteers to help with delivery. “We’re just looking for someone that has a vehicle that wants to help people in our community. Just come on out it doesn’t take long, just a couple hours of your […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Navy Times

VA caregiver program needs total overhaul as problems mount, advocates say

Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers Wednesday. A day after department leaders promised to halt all program dismissals amid criticism of new eligibility rules, a coalition of caregiver groups testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that they are optimistic that real changes are on the way, but emphasized it will require more than just new rules and regulations.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Senior Care#Caregiver#Msca
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCAX

Advocates push for Vt. COVID wage relief fund

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - During the peak of the omicron surge, Vermont recorded over 1,500 COVID cases daily. The quarantines and school closures had a big effect on workers and businesses. Now, some businesses are urging the state to prepare for future waves. At Vermont Glove in Randolph, owner Sam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy