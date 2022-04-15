ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Pope & Schapiro: Veto pen fireworks

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Glenn Youngkin set off political fireworks with the stroke of...

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
actionnews5.com

Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
Henrico Citizen

Smokers and growers react to latest cannabis legislation

The medical cannabis market is thriving in Virginia, while the future of recreational cannabis, including hemp, is hazier. Cannabis advocates and smokers are disappointed after a 2022 General Assembly session which saw lawmakers fail to expedite recreational cannabis sales and propose penalties for possessing amounts over 2 pounds—despite lawmakers making it easier to get a medical cannabis card.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto#Pope Schapiro
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Could southwest Virginia see another COVID-19 outbreak?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Recent coronavirus spikes across the country are leading some to worry whether or not there could be another virus spike in southwest Virginia. The simple answer is ‘not right now,’ according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. She says there have been 56 new COVID-19 […]
ROANOKE, VA
Watchful Eye

Why flags in Virginia will fly half-staff on April 16

Candlelight vigil outside Virginia Tech's Burruss HallCourtesy of Kate Wellington (CC 2.0) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that all state and local government buildings and grounds fly flags half-staff on April 16 in respect and memory of the 15th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Gay parents called 'rapists' and 'pedophiles' in Amtrak incident

Robbie Pierce, his husband and their two young children were enjoying a scenic train ride on the Pacific coast, a peaceful prelude to their spring break getaway. But at the end of their journey from their home in Los Angeles to Oakland, California, the couple said a man sitting across the aisle turned their family vacation into a nightmare.
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy