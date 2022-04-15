ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect dies following Taylor complex shooting

By Times-Herald Newspapers
 3 days ago

TAYLOR — A man suspected of firing shots at the Ponds Apartment Complex, 15111 Pond Village Drive, was killed April 8 when he fired at Taylor police officers. Officers and State of...

